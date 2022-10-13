Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Jeh are 'off to work' in adorable PICS from London; Alia Bhatt comments

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to leave her fans in awe of her. The actress is currently in London shooting for her next with Hansal Mehta . She was snapped at the Mumbai airport a couple of weeks ago along with her younger son Jeh as she jetted off to London. Since then she has been sharing BTS pictures of her look and the shooting set and today she shared an adorable picture of her with her son Jeh and we bet you would not be able to shift your eyes from them.

In the picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a white hoodie which she paired with light blue denim and white shoes. The actress tied her hair in a single ponytail and wore black sunglasses and held her son Jehangir Ali Khan’s hands. Jeh on the other hand wore an all-black outfit. He looked super cute in a black sweater, black pants, black shoes and black sunglasses. He cutely looked towards his mom. The mother-son duo appear to be walking in the hotel corridor. Sharing these pictures, Bebo wrote, “Off to work with my Boy…but a quick Pose before we leave…#Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo..” Sister-in-law Alia Bhatt took to the comments section and wrote, "Superstars" with red heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in Hansal Mehta’s next

According to reports, Hansal Mehta’s next starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will have no male lead and is touted to be a murder mystery. Earlier, while speaking to Mid-Day, the actress shared details about her role and said that she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in this film. “We will [roll] in London. I play a detective, a rookie cop of sorts in the film. It’s different for me because the audience has seen me in glamorous roles. But this will be a bold, different move for me,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Apart from this yet-to-be-titled project with Hansal Mehta, Kareena will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.

