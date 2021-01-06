  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur are 'spoilt for choice', thanks to sweet treats by Arjun Kapoor; See PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share a photo of the sweet goodies that Arjun Kapoor sent for her son Taimur Ali Khan. The soon-to-be mom could not stop herself from thanking Arjun for the gift and giving all a peek inside the hamper.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of her time at home while she is expecting her second child after Taimur Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan. The soon-to-be mom often gives fans a glimpse of her life at home with Taimur via her social media handle and fans love it. Speaking of this, recently, Kareena shared how Arjun Kapoor has 'spoilt' Taimur for choice as she gave fans a glimpse of the cute hamper full of sweet treats that the Ki & Ka star sent at her place. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared two photos of the truckload of goodies that Arjun sent for Taimur and her over New Year's. In the photo, we could see a cute minion with blue balloons, a bouquet of flowers and a box full of sweets and treats for little Taimur. Sharing a sneak peek of the goodies gifted by Arjun, Kareena could not stop herself from expressing her gratitude to him for it. She shared the same with her fans. 

Sharing it, she wrote, "Tim is spoilt for choice... and so are we (heart emojis) Thank you @arjunkapoor for these amazing goodies." With it, she put a couple of gifs like 'yum' and candies. 

Take a look at the hamper Arjun sent to Taimur and Kareena:

Meanwhile, Arjun and Kareena recently also engaged in Instagram banter on Malaika Arora's New year picture. Kareena complimented them but also asked what was on the menu. To this, Arjun replied and said that he was more interested in knowing what was on Taimur's menu. In November 2020, Kareena, Arjun, Malaika, Saif, Taimur had vacationed together in Dharamshala. Back then, Arjun had clicked several cute photos of Kareena, Saif and Taimur and the Laal Singh Chaddha star could not stop gushing over them. 

