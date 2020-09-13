Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's candid photo shared by Randhir Kapoor screams of pure love

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur can be seen in probably their most candid shot to date as the actress cuddles Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor set social media abuzz recently when news surfaced that he had joined Instagram. While his handle on Instagram as 'dabookapoor' is unverified, Aadar Jain welcomed him on the photo-sharing app and even followed him. While that's that, looks like Randhir Kapoor seems to be loving this new world of social media. In a span of 24 hours, he shared several family photos on his account. From pictures with his children and grandchildren to snaps with late brother , he surely went all out.

However, there is one photo that has caught our attention. In the picture, Bebo and Taimur can be seen in probably their most candid shot to date. The photo shows the mother-son duo laughing their hearts out as the actress cuddles Taimur. The pictures screams of pure love.

Check it out below:

Randhir Kapoor first made an Instagram appearance on 29 August when he shared a family photo from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Replying on this post, Kareena's cousin Aadar Jain welcomed Randhir on Instagram and in the comments wrote, "Welcome to Insta Dabbo mama" followed by a heart emoji.

Another vintage picture shows the three brothers Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv all suited up and posing with their father Raj Kapoor on a palatial lawn space. Check it out:

