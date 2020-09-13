  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's candid photo shared by Randhir Kapoor screams of pure love

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur can be seen in probably their most candid shot to date as the actress cuddles Taimur.
17726 reads Mumbai
News,Randhir Kapoor,Kareena Kapoor Khan,Taimur Ali KhanKareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur's candid photo shared by Randhir Kapoor screams of pure love.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan's father Randhir Kapoor set social media abuzz recently when news surfaced that he had joined Instagram. While his handle on Instagram as 'dabookapoor' is unverified, Aadar Jain welcomed him on the photo-sharing app and even followed him. While that's that, looks like Randhir Kapoor seems to be loving this new world of social media. In a span of 24 hours, he shared several family photos on his account. From pictures with his children and grandchildren to snaps with late brother Rishi Kapoor, he surely went all out. 

However, there is one photo that has caught our attention. In the picture, Bebo and Taimur can be seen in probably their most candid shot to date. The photo shows the mother-son duo laughing their hearts out as the actress cuddles Taimur. The pictures screams of pure love. 

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randhir Kapoor (@dabookapoor) on

Randhir Kapoor first made an Instagram appearance on 29 August when he shared a family photo from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Replying on this post, Kareena's cousin Aadar Jain welcomed Randhir on Instagram and in the comments wrote, "Welcome to Insta Dabbo mama" followed by a heart emoji.

Another vintage picture shows the three brothers Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv all suited up and posing with their father Raj Kapoor on a palatial lawn space. Check it out: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randhir Kapoor (@dabookapoor) on

Aren't these photos adorable? Let us know in the comments below.  

ALSO READ: Did Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father Randhir Kapoor make his Instagram debut? Find out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Anonymous 35 minutes ago

The only honest photo on her insta.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement