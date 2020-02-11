Kareena Kapoor Khan and team Laal Singh Chaddha sit around the heater on a chilly night shoot; Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan has resumed shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha and well, it looks like she is having a good time shooting with the team. Check out the photos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha and well, the actress' photos from the shoot keep coming in time and again. In fact, her first look from the movie was in fact, leaked online and later, received a lot of love from the fans. The actress has been keeping busy with her cousin Armaan Jain's wedding and well, right after the wedding, she was snapped at the airport as she delved deep into her work.

The actress' photo along with her team has now been doing the rounds on social media and well, she definitely seems to be enjoying her time with the team of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress is seen sitting right in the centre with her team members sitting around her while they all sit by the heater with a smile on their faces. Kareena is seen wearing a kurta pyjama which she has layered with a multi-colour jacket.

Kareena's latest outing, Good Newwz co-starring , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh hit the right chord with the fans and garnered good numbers. Currently, the actress has multiple releases ahead including the likes of 's Takht and Angrezi Medium with Irrfan.

Credits :Instagram

