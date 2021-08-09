Kareena Kapoor Khan announces 2nd son's name as Jeh Ali Khan, opens up on pregnancy journey during book launch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and went live on Instagram to officially launch Bebo's pregnancy book after an audio glitch delayed their 5pm appearance. After a 10 minute delay, Karan and Kareena got talking about the book and discussed topics which the actress has unapologetically written about in her book. Kareena started off the live session with revealing that she agreed to do the book only because she was allowed to be a 100% honest with her pregnancy book.

As they kicked off the live session, Kareena also officially announced for the first time her second son's name as Jeh Ali Khan. Karan Johar then asked Bebo what gave her the confidence to go about shooting as well as film a romantic song with for Laal Singh Chaddha during her second trimester.

The actress said that it all had to do with things that made her happy. "When I work I'm the happiest. I also received a lot of support from Saif. His comfort and words of encouragement were a big help. He also made me feel loved, happy and safe. Most expectant mothers should make sure they get ample love from their husbands," Kareena said adding that these film shoots "kept her alive and happy in times that were difficult".

However, Bebo also added that Covid was a big part and there was always a fear of contracting it during shoot. She revealed that she went through a lot of "mental trauma" in her last trimester since she was working till the very end.

Karan Johar then went on to ask her did she deal with seeing her body change. "When I came back from the hospital I didn't know if I will ever go back again to my original shape," Kareena said adding that there was also a fear of breastfeeding.

The actress added that compared to her first pregnancy, the second one was tougher. "There was a lot of mental distress. My body had stretched. My feet felt like a 100kg. This was a difficult pregnancy as compared to Taimur's. Taimur's was a breeze, which actually gave me the courage for my second pregnancy," Kareena said revealing later that Taimur's was a C-section delivery.

However, the scenario was quite different due to Covid. "The second time when I delivered I was worried I was going to a hospital. It was the peak of Covid, it was overwhelming to even carry him out of the hospital," the actress recalled.

Adding, "As time goes on and you have love and support it gets better and better. The moment when you have with your child.. it makes everything worth it."

In her book, Kareena has also addressed topics like breastfeeding, societal pressure, motherly guilt and pregnancy blues. During the live chat, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she faces pregnancy blues even now. "They last the entire year. Even now there are days of fear that's just the way I feel. I try to push myself. Even if I feel tired.. I see Jeh sleeping and it is all worth it. All mothers also go through guilt." But the actress had one important advice to give as she said, "If you're not happy, your child will never be happy."

She also revealed that even today she goes back to basics and uses her grandmother's hacks which she has mentioned in the book. Kareena and Karan Johar also touched upon post partum depression that mother's experience as well as breastfeeding. Kareena acknowledged that there is a lot of "societal pressure" on how breastfeeding needs to be done.

The actress said, "There's no formula to it. Do the best what you can. It's a different story for everyone." As for post partum depression, Bebo revealed, "Even I feel overwhelmed sometimes. Am I going to be good as a parent.. it can be scary sometimes. I'm always positive ..that's the only way to tackle this."

Bebo also went on to say that she has also addressed the topic of regular sex life in the book and said that it should completely depend on the woman. "It is so important to have a supportive man. Most men should not pressure their wives to look beautiful. Or the regular sex life does not have to be active. It has to be according to what the woman feels. It's a topic I've written in the book because most women are scared to speak about such things," Kareena said.

Towards the end, when Karan Johar asked Kareena what her guilty pleasure has been. The actress laughingly revealed that it is all over Instagram and it is pepperoni pizza.

