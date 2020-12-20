Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her first book ever titled Pregnancy Bible for mom's to be with a fun cover

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced that she is going to publish her first-ever book titled Pregnancy Bible in 2021. Her book will feature everything related to pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, but she is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan. The diva is also currently expecting her second child with husband, actor . Now today, on her son Taimur’s 4th birthday, the actress has taken to her social media handle to announce that she is soon going to publish her first-ever book titled Pregnancy Bible. The book will be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021.

The Heroine actress has mentioned in her post that from managing morning sickness to pregnancy diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery, her book will contain tips on everything a new mom needs to know. While announcing the same, she wrote, “Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021.”

Kareena’s post also contains a quote from her as well as from the publisher.

"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. ln this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women,' says Kareena.

Even the publisher Chiki Sarkar said, "We are thrilled to have this book on the Juggernaut list. Whether it's continuing with acting or walking the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few celebrities in this country who have helped normalize pregnancy.”

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

