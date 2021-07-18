Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma; 5 photos by celebrities that ruled social media this week

The week was abuzz with the celebrities sharing a lot of pictures on their social handle. They were trending on the internet.

Bollywood never fails to amaze us. The entertainment every time has a lot to present to its viewers. After lockdown restrictions easing down in Mumbai, celebrities are now being spotted everywhere in the city. They are being clicked by the shutterbugs. However, amid this, some actors became the newsmakers and shared pictures that went viral on social media. Their pictures were all over the internet. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Dia Mirza, actors kept the fans hooked to their Instagram profiles.

The Jab We Met actress welcomed her second child earlier this year but did not reveal his face or even his name. But recently, his grandfather Randhir Kapoor revealed it. Anushka also gave birth to her first child this year. Dia also gave birth to her first child, her son. She shared the news on social media. From to , Zero actress enjoying time with family, all of these Bollywood's viral photos were trending this week. Take a look.

The first place is grabbed by none other than Begum of the Pataudi family. She had shared her pregnancy picture on Instagram which immediately grabbed all limelight. She had done a maternity photoshoot. In the photo, she is wearing pajamas, a crop top, and a loose shirt.

Next comes , her pictures of celebrating her daughter's six months birthday went viral. She and Virat are seen enjoying some happy times with her.

Katrina Kaif: Recently she celebrated her birthday. And to thanks her fans she had shared a no makeup picture. The picture was loved by everyone.

Priyanka Chopra: The actress is a global icon now. She enjoys a huge fan following. Every time she shares any picture, it is bound to take all attention. Recently, she shared a picture in a black bikini. She was seen lying on the chair and enjoying the sunlight.

Dia Mirza: The pretty actress welcomed her first baby. She had announced the pregnancy during her Maldives vacation. This is from her second marriage.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor gives a sneak peek from her Eighties’ Christmas party with Karisma and mother Babita; See PIC

Share your comment ×