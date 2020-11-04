Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma or Priyanka Chopra: Whose Karwa Chauth look are you waiting for? COMMENT

Karwa Chauth is one of the most loved festivals in Bollywood and our leading ladies celebrate it with a lot of excitement.

It is Karwa Chauth today and just like every other festival, this day is also celebrated with great zeal in Bollywood and across the nation. Our Bollywood ladies have been quite excited about this special day. Amid this, several ladies were seen all decked up as they stepped out for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Needless to say, all eyes have been on our leading ladies and fans have been looking forward to our leading ladies look on Karwa Chauth and the social media is also inundated with pics for celebs’ Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Interestingly, several A-lister actresses have been seen keeping Karwa Chauth fast for their respective partners. This includes Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Mira Rajput etc. Not just these ladies dish out major couple goals, they also managed to win hearts with their style statements. The ladies make sure to impress the fashion police as they flaunt their ethnic wear. Stunning ethnic wear and sindoor clad look, these ladies are certainly a delight to watch on this special day.

Interestingly, this year the Karwa Chauth is quite special for Priyanka, Kareena and Anushka. While the Bajirao Mastani actress is celebrating her second Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas, it is special for Kareena and Anushka as the ladies are expecting their child soon. Yes! While Anushka will be welcoming her first child in January 201, Kareena will be welcoming her second child in March. And while the soon to be mommies have been treating fans with their beautiful pregnancy pics, fans are excited to see how these ladies will deck up for Karwa Chauth. Let us know in the comment section below about which actress’ Karwa Chauth look are you eagerly waiting for?

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2020: Anushka & Virat to Priyanka & Nick; here's how celebs celebrated the festival last year

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×