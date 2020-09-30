Kareena Kapoor Khan apologises to Hathras victim as she joins Anushka Sharma & others to seek justice for her

  1. Home
The barbaric incident in Hathras has shaken up the nation and many Bollywood stars have come forward to demand justice for the deceased victim. Kareena Kapoor Khan also was heartbroken over the incident and shared her thoughts on social media.
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to join the others from Bollywood in demanding justice for the Hathras victim. The incident left everyone in the nation shook as a young girl was brutally raped and assaulted in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. Post that, she was moved to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away on September 29. Her brother confirmed the news to TOI. The incident left everyone shocked and now, Kareena also joined everyone else in seeking justice for the victim.

Kareena shared a couple of hashtags related to the incident and apologised to the deceased victim for the barbaric incident that took place in Hathras. She sought justice for the victim in her note and joined many other Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kangana Ranaut and more. Kareena is often vocal about various issues and expresses her opinion on them on her social media handle. 

The actress shared a heartbreak emoticon along with her appeal for justice for the Hathras victim. There has been massive outrage in the country post the incident came to light. As per a report of NDTV, the incident took place on September 14 when the girl was out with her mother in the fields for work. It has evoked a strong reaction from actors, politicians, sportspersons in the nation. Reportedly, protests broke out after the demise of the victim outside the hospital in New Delhi. 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s appeal:

