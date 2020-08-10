  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Kapoor dance their hearts out at an event in a rare throwback VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor collaborated for the movie Ki & Ka. Meanwhile, check out a throwback video of the two actors.
Remember when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor appeared in the movie Ki & Ka? Well, although the movie received average reviews from the audience, both the actors were appreciated for their roles in the romantic comedy-drama. The peppy numbers of the movie like ‘High Heels’ were a craze back then and continue to be chartbusters even now. While we still wait for these two actors to collaborate for yet another project, let u have a look at a throwback video.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun join others as they dance their hearts out in a rare throwback video that we have come across while scrolling through the Instagram feed. The actress is a sight to behold in white co-ords that include a knot-front shirt and a long skirt. She ties up her hair into a sleek bun and opts for a neutral makeup look. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also looks suave in a black kurta and matching pants.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the career front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will collaborate with Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha that happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. She will reportedly team up with Sonam Kapoor once again for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will collaborate with Rakul Preet Singh with a new movie that has been helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

