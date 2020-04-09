Kareena Kapoor Khan asks Kartik Aaryan as to why he is wearing ‘chashmas’ and THIS is what he did next; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan pose for the paparazzi together in this throwback video; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan haven’t shared screen space together, however, this Luka Chuppi actor had made an appearance on Kareena’s chat show, and today, while all of us are indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we got our hands on a video which has Kareena and Kartik pose for the paparazzi but what is interesting to notice in the video is Bebo and Kartik’s conversation.

In the said video, we see Kartik Aaryan wearing his sunglasses while posing with Bebo and when the paparazzi asks Kartik and Bebo to look in one particular direction, Kartik tells the paps that since he is wearing glasses, they won’t even get to know where he is looking and that is when Kareena asks Kartik as to why is he wearing his glasses as she says, ‘But why have you worn these chashmas,’ and soon after hearing this, Kartik removes his sunglasses and bows in front of Bebo, signaling that her wish is his command. Well, if you get a fashion tip from Bebo, you better pay heed to heed, right?

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, and next, he will be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and as for Bebo, she was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, and next, she will be seen romancing in the official remake of Forrest Gump- Laal Singh Chaddha

Check out the video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan posing for the paparazzi together:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

