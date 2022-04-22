Kareena Kapoor Khan asks for summer hair colour suggestions; Fans suggest blue, blonde & red.

Kareena Kapoor Khan often treats her 9 million loyal fans and followers with candid photos and life updates. The actress and doting mother also made headlines recently for sharing some inside photos from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. While she struck an adorable pose with her son Jeh, Kareena also welcomed Alia Bhatt to the Kapoor Khandaan.

On Friday, Kareena turned to her Instagram family to ask for some summer hair colour suggestions. Sharing a photo from the sets of her recent shoot, the actress looked stunning in a stylish pink top. Next to Kareena, her hair stylist can be seen setting her hair before the shot.

Sharing the picture, the actress captioned it, "Staring at you but thinking about changing my hair color Any suggestions?#TheDevotionOfSuspectX." While we don't know why Kareena used a book title as a hashtag, fans definitely had a range of hair colour suggestions for the actress.

One fan wrote, "Go blonde please!" While another rightly captioned it, "Let’s be honest what ever colour you choose you will look fab darling." One Instagram user said, "Something in the shades of red!" and another one suggested the colour blue.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actress will be playing Aamir's love interest in the film which is the official Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump.

