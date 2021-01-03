Kareena Kapoor Khan is in awe of Malaika & Arjun’s mushy PHOTO from New Year bash, Calls them her ‘favourites’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a great rapport with Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, has showered heaps of praises on the lovebird’s latest picture from the New Year celebration.

and have been inseparable ever since they have made their relationship official. Over the last few weeks, they had been painting the town red in Goa, and in fact, they celebrated the New Year together. Their sizzling chemistry manages to leave everyone in awe of them. Not just their fans, even Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t get enough of them as she often showers praises on the lovebirds. Speaking of this, Bebo has recently branded them as her "favourites."

Kareena, who is a close friend of Arjun and Malaika, was all praise for their lovey-dovey picture from the New Year's bash. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl had posted a romantic picture with her actor boyfriend as her first post of 2021 on Instagram. In the picture, she was seen with her arm around Arjun's shoulder as the couple poses for the picture-perfect. While praising it, the Udta Punjab actress wrote, “My two favourites ....menuuuu kya haii aajjj.” Notably, Kriti Sanon, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, his uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor have also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s comment below:

Sharing the mushy photo, Malaika had written, “It's a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021.” Needless to say, the 47-year-old diva and the Gunday actor have been quite vocal about dating each other and miss no chance to gush over their relationship.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilled the beans on his relationship with Malaika and revealed what made them go public about it. He said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable.” Also Read: Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty in breezy blue dress as she steps out for a stroll with Saif; PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×