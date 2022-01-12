Kareena Kapoor Khan back to form, restarts fitness routine after binging on favourite food on New Years

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. She has always won the internet with her impeccable fashion sense. Well, the actress is also very conscious about a healthy living lifestyle and has always promoted it. Recently, she was also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been taking time to recover. And now it looks like she has returned to her fitness regimen. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture. To note, the actress will be next seen in Lal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

Coming back to her Instagram stories, the picture shows her hand and the watch which is clearly showing the calories and kilometers. This is not the first time she has given an update to her fans about her workout. Earlier, also she had shared a video of doing Suryanamaskar. The actress also does different types of Yoga. Kareena has last year become a mother for the second time. She is now a mother of two sons—Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Last week, she had shared a picture of her favourite food and wrote, “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it…”