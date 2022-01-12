Kareena Kapoor Khan back to form, restarts fitness routine after binging on favourite food on New Years
Coming back to her Instagram stories, the picture shows her hand and the watch which is clearly showing the calories and kilometers. This is not the first time she has given an update to her fans about her workout. Earlier, also she had shared a video of doing Suryanamaskar. The actress also does different types of Yoga. Kareena has last year become a mother for the second time. She is now a mother of two sons—Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Last week, she had shared a picture of her favourite food and wrote, “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a crossaint so just go for it …#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it…”
Take a look at the picture here:
On the work front, the actress has not announced her new project apart from Lal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. This film also marks South actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s debut in Bollywood.
