Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work as she poses with her team and fans can’t get enough of her pregnancy glow

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next; she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Ever since the lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been treating her Instafam with her candid selfies, workout videos and family photos, and just when fans were waiting to see more photos of Bebo, Saif and Taimur Ali Khan, the couple broke the internet with the news that they are expecting their second child. The official statement released by Saif and Kareena read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.

Now soon after confirming the news, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to work, and we say this because we got hold of a photo of Bebo with her team wherein she is seen happily posing for a photo, in what looks like her house. In the said photo, Kareena is seen wearing an off-white Indian attire and well, we can’t get over her pregnancy glow. Sharing the photo, her team member wrote, “Back with my team missed this. #covidshoot #after5months #workbeforeipop @kareenakapoorkhan @makeupbypompy.”

Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s makeup artist, Pompy Hans, in an interview, shared that she always wanted to have a second baby and he feels this is the perfect time for her because she can’t do much work.

Credits :Instagram

