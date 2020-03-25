Kareena Kapoor Khan backs 21 days Coronavirus lockdown with a cute photo of Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of a father and son twinning in a bathrobe. While the diva didn’t mention anything about it in her caption and spoke of the 21 day coronavirus lockdown, the cute photo of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan is going viral on the internet.

After PM Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in India from March 25, 2020, to fight Coronavirus several celebs came out in support of it. Kareena Kapoor Khan also supported the idea of a complete lockdown and shared an adorable photo of and Taimur Ali Khan twinning in bathrobes in a lobby. While the photo wasn’t clear, Kareena shared it and urged everyone to adhere to the complete lockdown to fight COVID 19 and eradicate it from India.

Kareena captioned the photo as, “Dear India, let's do this.Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown #InThisTogether @narendramodi @adityathackeray @cmomaharashtra_ @my_bmc.” In the photo, we can see little Taimur following his father Saif Ali Khan while walking in a lobby and both father and son can be seen twinning in cute bathrobes. Little Tim can be seen throwing his hands up in the air while walking behind his father in the cute photo shared by Kareena on her Instagram handle.

Over the past few days, Kareena has been sharing updates on social media while staying home with her family. On Sunday, Kareena shared a photo of Taimur and Saif gardening while another day, she shared a picture in which she and her girl gang including Karisma Kapoor, , Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat were seen taking a nap together in their own houses. While the Laal Singh Chaddha star has been urging everyone to stay at home, she is also making the best use of her social media account where she made her debut this month.

Check out Kareena’s latest photo of Taimur and Saif:

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Before the lockdown due to the COVID 19, the shoot was going on in Punjab. However, post the shutdown, Kareena returned to Mumbai and has been home ever since. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and will release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will also be shooting for ’s magnum opus Takht.

