Kareena Kapoor Khan is beaming with glow in this stunning PHOTO she shared thanking her hairstylist

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to social media to share a stunning photo of hers and well, we think we are in awe of it for all the right reasons. Check it out here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is definitely one of the finest stars in B-town and while we are all for her aging like fine wine, it looks like we also want to know the secret behind her beautiful skin. No matter where she is or what time of the day it is, Kareena's skin seems to be glowing all the time, with or without makeup and we can't stop gushing over her photos. Ever since Bebo made her debut on Instagram, she has been treating us with amazing photos and now, we have another one.

Kareena took to social media to share a photo of her posing with her hairstylist and she also ensured to send out some gratitude for making her hair look so beautiful always. So well, we do know the secret behind her hair, and we have since forever, but that glowing skin of hers. She looks as radiant as ever and that dark blue outfit of hers makes the entire look even more stunning. Not once does she fail to have us in awe of her and here's just another of those instances!

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo here:

Meanwhile, Kareena was working on an upcoming film with , Laal Singh Chaddha when the lockdown due to the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. Prior to that, the actress was seen in Good Newwz and the movie fared well as the box office. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, we will also see the actress in 's multi-starrer film, Takht.

