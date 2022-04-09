Kareena Kapoor Khan is a beauty in black and gives us boss lady vibes; See PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for her stupendous acting prowess and impeccable fashion sense. The actress never misses a chance to leave the fashion police impressed with her style statements. And while Kareena is quite active on social media, she often treats fans with beautiful pics of herself which leaves her fans in awe of her panache. And now, Bebo is once again making the headlines as she has shared some stunning pics of herself wherein she is slaying in black.

In the pic, Kareena was seen wearing an all black outfit. She had opted for a stylish black top which was paired with black trousers. Bebo has left her tresses open and had completed her look with golden earrings and black heels. She had her make-up game on point and was exuding perfect boss lady vibes. To note, Kareena has opted for this all black look as she is gearing up for United Nations Young Changemakers Conclave. Soon, celebs like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia etc dropped hearts for Kareena. Taking to the comment section, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “How r u looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb”.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh’s next which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

