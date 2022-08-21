Kareena Kapoor Khan begins prep for her maiden production and Hansal Mehta’s murder thriller; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. While the film has received mixed reactions from the audience and critics alike, Kareena has now started prepping for her upcoming films. Speaking of which, some time back, Kareena took to the story feature on her Instagram space and shared a glimpse of how she is spending her Saturday night. In the picture shared by Kareena, one can see a copy of a film script. While Bebo did not reveal the full name of the film, one can see the word ‘The’ and ‘Murder’. It will be helmed by reputed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. For the unversed, the film will also mark Kareena’s debut as a producer.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maiden production is a murder thriller

It was last year in August when Kareena took to her Instagram space and announced that she is dabbling into production in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her posing along with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta and announced that she would be wearing a producer's hat soon. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "New beginnings". Hansal stood in the middle of both the ladies as Ekta was holding him from one side and Kareena from the other. All three looked happy.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the movie. Recently, it Kareena also confirmed that she will be re-uniting for a new film with Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor. Without revealing the name, Kareena confirmed that there are 2 other stellar actors on board. She adds, “Rhea will make the announcement soon. The film is not about stars; instead, it’s about [strong] women coming together.” The movie will reportedly be helmed by Lootcase (2020) director Rajesh Krishnan.

