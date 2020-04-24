Kareena Kapoor Khan on being real: It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing & scrutinising it

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing an insight into her life with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan on social media. In a conversation, Kareena shared how she wants to keep it real and wear what is comfortable.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trying to give her fans and insight into her own life via her Instagram handle that she is managing herself since last month. The diva has been sharing photos of lazing around the house in a kaftan or better, even selfies with a zit on her face. Not just this, Bebo has been dropping cute glimpses of Taimur Ali Khan and on her handle that manage to light up the internet. And, also, Kareena’s gang of girls Amrita Arora, , Karisma Kapoor too have found a place on her Instagram handle.

Amid keeping it real on social media, in a conversation with Bombay Times in the past, Kareena had said that she wants to wear what is comfortable and be real as much as possible. The Laal Singh Chaddha star mentioned that there is constant scrutiny of what she wears when she steps out and sometimes that is what gets to her. Not just this, Kareena even opened up about being completely deglam and chill at home on a simple set of clothes as opposed to couture attire that people expect her to don all the time.

Kareena had said, “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be.”

Kareena's photo in a deglam look:

Well, going by it, Kareena surely has been keeping it as real as possible with her own Instagram handle. In an interview with Anupama Chopra a few months back, Kareena also had said that she is so over airport looks and is comfortable being dressed in casual clothes. She even mentioned that she is ok if someone clicks her wearing ‘chappals.’ From sharing photos of Tim and Saif to mom Babita Kapoor, Kareena surely has aced the Instagram game. Not just this, her banter with close friends Rhea Kapoor, and more lights up the internet. Recently, when Four More Shots Please! Season 2 released, Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita all watched it together on social media and shared a glimpse of it. At times, Kareena and her girls have even napped together on social media and that itself has been a highlight for her fans.

Kareena sharing Taimur and Saif's photos:

Recently, Kareena also wished her mom Babita Kapoor on her birthday on social media by sharing an adorable throwback photo of her and dad Randhir Kapoor. Not just this, Kareena’s Instagram handle also gives us a glimpse into her childhood as her display photo is from her kid days and another old photo with her grandfather Raj Kapoor and grandma, Krishna Kapoor had cousins and Riddhima Kapoor in it as well. Even, Kareena often drops comments on Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Keemmu and Kunal Kemmu’s posts that leave netizens in awe. Recently, amid self-isolation, Kareena even shared Taimur’s artwork on social media and called him ‘picasso in the making.’ Hence, it looks like with Kareena’s Instagram handle, fans are able to directly peek into her real life and get an insight about Bebo’s life with Tim, Saif and the Kapoors.

Kareena's throwback photo with cousins and grandparents:

On the work front, Kareena was all set to begin work on Takht with but a lockdown was announced to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. In Takht, Kareena will be seen playing Bahaar Begum. It also stars , Vicky Kaushal, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film was supposed to go on floors in March-April. However, due to COVID 19 lockdown, it got delayed. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film has been shot but portions of it were remaining when the lockdown was announced. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Aamir is playing the lead and Kareena is cast opposite him in the film. Mona Singh is also a part of the cast. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Reports are coming in that the film may be moved to 2021 owing to Coronavirus lockdown extension. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Bombay Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×