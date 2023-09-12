Kareena Kapoor Khan believes 'no one can play Poo better than her'; shares ideal cast for K3G today

Amongst several iconic films made over the years, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham remains everyone’s favorite remained everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure. Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji (special appearance) amongst others. Released in 2001, the film even more than two decades continues to be admired by cine-lovers. Apart from the melodramatic story, the iconic character of Poo, (Pooja) played by Kareena Kapoor Khan still continues everyone’s heart. While many may love or hate her, not one ever dares to ignore her. The ooze and sass quotient in her character made everyone fall in love with her. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if she were to recast the iconic, K3G today, who would she cast, the actress quipped, “Do we really have to recast this iconic movie?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on recasting each character for K3G today

The actress recently appeared on Express Adda hosted by The India Express, where the actress was asked if she was the casting director for K3G today, and who she would cast for each role. The actress stated that no one can do Poo better. She was quoted saying, “No one. No one can do Poo better. So me again. Do we really have to recast this iconic movie? I don’t think anyone can match up to those characters.”

In the same interview, when the Jab We Met actress was asked if she would debut today, what would she do differently than she would have done 23 years back. The actress asserted that she is very proud of her debut. Calling it ‘very different’, the actress was quoted, “I’m really proud of my debut. It was really different. It wasn’t like a typical commercial song and dance potboiler. I wouldn’t want to change that at all. Let’s keep that for posterity”.

About Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the daughter of veteran actor Randhir Kpaoor and Babita. She is the younger daughter of Karisma Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with Refugee. Written and directed by J.P. Dutta, the film was the fifth highest grossing film of the year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s workfront

On the workfront, Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, Jaane Jaan. Apart from Kareena, the film will also star talented actors, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film will stream from September 21 onwards. Interestingly, the day coincides with Bebo’s 43rd birthday.

