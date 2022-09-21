Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: ‘To Selfies and Pouts’ BFF Malaika Arora drops a sweet post for Bebo

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, and wishes for the actress have been pouring in right from midnight. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, and her fan pages have dedicated a number of posts for Bebo, showering her with love on her birthday. Not just her fans, Bollywood celebrities have also shared adorable posts on social media wishing Kareena on her birthday. To make her birthday celebration even more special, her BFF Malaika Arora shared two stunning pictures on her Instagram stories and penned a heartfelt wish for her.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and first posted a boomerang of the birthday girl posing in a grey outfit, standing behind some candles. Malaika’s birthday wish for Bebo read, “Happy Birthday My Darling Bebo, another year, another candle n a lifetime of memories." The next picture shows Kareena, Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora pouting, and along with the snap, Malaika wrote, “To selfies n pouts…” Kareena reposted the story on her Instagram, and replied, “Malla love you,” along with a heart emoji.