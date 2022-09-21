Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: ‘To Selfies and Pouts’ BFF Malaika Arora drops a sweet post for Bebo
Malaika Arora’s birthday wish for her bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan is just too adorable!
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday today, and wishes for the actress have been pouring in right from midnight. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, and her fan pages have dedicated a number of posts for Bebo, showering her with love on her birthday. Not just her fans, Bollywood celebrities have also shared adorable posts on social media wishing Kareena on her birthday. To make her birthday celebration even more special, her BFF Malaika Arora shared two stunning pictures on her Instagram stories and penned a heartfelt wish for her.
Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and first posted a boomerang of the birthday girl posing in a grey outfit, standing behind some candles. Malaika’s birthday wish for Bebo read, “Happy Birthday My Darling Bebo, another year, another candle n a lifetime of memories." The next picture shows Kareena, Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora pouting, and along with the snap, Malaika wrote, “To selfies n pouts…” Kareena reposted the story on her Instagram, and replied, “Malla love you,” along with a heart emoji.
Amrita Arora also took to her Instagram account and shared a gorgeous picture with Kareena. In the picture, Amrita’s eyes are closed, while Kareena poses with a pout. Amrita wished Kareena and wrote, “Happy happy birthday my eternal pouter !Love you so much," followed by heart emoticons. Kareena shared the post on her story and wrote, “Amuuuu Beboo forever.”
Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been best friends for two decades, and they never fail to shell out major friendship goals. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about their friendship and revealed Malaika is the most adventurous of them all. “Lolo is most shy, and I would say Malaika is the most adventurous. She is quite fearless. Ammu and me, we are only interested in wine and pasta! (laughs) Lolo is the shy prude, and she has always been that type of person,” she said.
