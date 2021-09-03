Kareena Kapoor Khan blooms like a sunflower in stunning yellow button down top; Seen yet?

When it comes to styling and experimenting, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one celebrity who never fails to surprise the fashion police. Be it casuals, formals or ethnic wear, time and again, fans have seen the diva slaying in all. Moreover, during her pregnancy, Kareena also brought back the trend of Kaftans, thereby shelling major fashion goals for fans to follow. Now on Friday evening, the Veere Di Wedding actor took to social media to share yet another stunning picture of herself. While doing so, she played with yellow hues and taught us how one can aptly style a simple look to make it more attractive.

In the photo shared by her, Kareena Kapoor can be seen donning a gorgeous button-down yellow top, which can be a perfect fit for brunch or casual outings. She paired the top with blue denims while black buttons added a pop of colour to her attire. Going by the concept of minimalism, Kareena opted for no accessories and light makeup to round off her chic look. Sleek hair left open to caress her cheeks and a pretty smile accentuated her latest style. While sharing the photo, Kareena said “yellllloww everybody” with a heart emoticon to express her love for yellow colour.

Take a look at the photo here:

On the professional front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

