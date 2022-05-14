Kareena Kapoor Khan bonds with 'best man' Jeh as she gets ready for day 4 of shoot in Kalimpong; PHOTO

Saturday is buzzing with updates from Bollywood and well, Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined the bandwagon by sharing the cutest glimpse of her time with son Jeh Ali Khan in Kalimpong. The actress is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's film in North-Eastern India and while doing so, she is chronicling her time on Instagram. On Saturday, Kareena shared the cutest photo of bonding with her son Jeh as she geared up for day 4 of shoot with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Sharing the cute photo, Kareena dubbed son Jeh as 'best man' for company. She wrote, "Double whammy!!Getting ready with the best man for company…DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx." In the photo, Jeh can be seen sitting in his kids chair while his mommy Kareena could be seen getting ready for her shoot day. Kareena could be seen getting playful with her son as she made a cute face while talking to Jeh. Seeing the cute exchange, celebs showered love on Kareena and Jeh.

Arjun Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, and Amrita Arora react to Kareena's photo with Jeh

As soon as Kareena shared the photo, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, Tanya Ghavri and other celebs began showering love on her and Jeh. Arjun dropped a heart while Saba left a sweet comment on the photo. Fans too could not stop gushing over the mommy-son duo.

Have a look at Kareena and Jeh's photo:

Kareena begins shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's next

Recently, Kareena jetted off to Kalimpong to shoot with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma for Sujoy Ghosh's thriller. The film is based on a famous book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. Recently, while shooting the film, Kareena and Jaideep goofed around with each other and shared a photo on social media that went viral. The two could be seen pouting together while holding the clapboard of the film.

Kareena's upcoming film

Besides Sujoy Ghosh's next, Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The 2 songs from the film, Kahani and Main Ki Karaan, have impressed netizens and fans cannot wait to see Aamir and Kareena in the film. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump and is helmed by Advait Chandan. It is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

