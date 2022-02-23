Kareena Kapoor Khan bonds with Tara Sutaria, poses with the family in a new PIC

One of the biggest names in Bollywood- The Kapoors quite often enjoy their family time and there is no secret in that. Just a while back, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni flooded her social media with pictures featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and others as they enjoyed a get-together. Kareena and Karisma too had reshared the get-together pictures on social media. Now, Bebo took to her Instagram to share a family photo featuring her cousin Aadar Jain’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Taking to the story section of ‘gram, Kareena shared the perfect family photo featuring Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Aadar, Riddhima, Nitasha Nanda, Anisha Malhotra Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Jayshree Tolani, Reema Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. While sharing the picture, the Bodyguard actress wrote, “Ma Familia” along with a red heart emoticon. The picture shared by Bebo was all about bond, love and family time. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Karisma Kapoor too reshared the same picture on their official Instagram handles.

Take a look at Kareena’s Instagram story:

Earlier, Kareena shared a selfie inside an elevator. She donned a striped tee-shirt with a pair of dark blue denim pants for the evening. Her hair was styled in a bun with a middle parting. She completed her look by carrying a sling bag.

Speaking about Kareena’s professional career, she will be soon seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit theatres on August 11 this year.

