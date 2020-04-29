Kareena Kapoor Khan boomerangs through the jungles of South Africa sporting a cowboy look & we are all for it

In a throwback boomerang video from her vacation, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen walking through the jungles of South Africa nailing her cowboy look

If we were to describe Kareena Kapoor Khan in one word, then we are cock-sure that one word that would aptly describe her is DIVA. Be it her airport looks, red carpet appearances or candid selfies, Kareena Kapoor Khan has gorgeous written all over her. Now that all of us are in a state of pandemic, due to the Coronavirus crisis, just like us, Bollywood actors, too, are indoors and since we aren’t getting paparazzi photos, what is keeping us content is throwback photos of actors. And today, we got our hands on a throwback boomerang video of Kareena Kapoor Khan wherein the Good Newwz actor is seen walking through the jungles of South Africa during her vacation and in the photo, Bebo is seen nailing her cowgirl look. In the video, this refugee actress is seen sporting denims paired with boots, T-shirt and jacket.

Now that Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut, she makes sure to update her fans with unseen and candid photos of herself and of course, Taimur Ali Khan and . Since all of us are under a lockdown, Bebo has been sharing throwback vacation photos from her archives and while in one photo, Bebo is seen in a red bikini, in others, Kareena is simply posing for the camera. Also, Bebo has been giving us a sneak-peek into her quarantine life and while Bebo has been working out, Saif and Taimur have turned Picasso as they have been painting.

During a recent show, Kareena Kapoor Khan had revealed that she wants her son to make his career in cricket just like his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Yes, on a recent episode of Dance India Dance 7, Kareena revealed that she wants Taimur to be cricketer. On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and ’s Takht.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's boomerang video from her vacation:

