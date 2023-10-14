Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Alia Bhatt ‘gifted'; reveals fans texted Karan Johar after their PICS went viral

Alia Bhatt stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with Student of the Year alongside actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Post her debut, the actress proceeded to do some unconventional movies including Highway and Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she received a heap of appreciation. It seems like her work has also left Kareena Kapoor Khan spellbound as she showered adulation on the actress for her out-of-the-box choices of films and also discussed if a film featuring the two actresses could be on the cards.

Can Kareena and Alia be seen in a film together? Here is what the actress revealed

During an interview with Mid-Day, the Geet of Bollywood stated how she is aware of Alia adoring her. She also mentioned that she finds Alia’s acting the best amongst the young generation. Discussing if she can be seen sharing the screen space with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, Kareena Kapoor said, “When I met her recently, I told her we should definitely do something together because let's see how that energy kind of bounces off.”

She also revealed how fans began messaging filmmaker Karan Johar after pictures of the duo started doing rounds on the internet, leaving everyone wondering if a film of them could be on the cards. Notably, the picture was shared by Alia Bhatt with the caption, “Can it get any better… P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting.”

'Now I myself am a huge admirer of her choices': Kareena Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s films

During the interview, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was questioned about how she perceives Alia Bhatt thinking of her as an idol. Responding to the same, the actress stated how she is “gifted” and called her a “spectacular” actress. Discussing her out-of-the-box choices of films, Kareena went on to reveal how it is great that she tries her hands on big commercial films and then does a film like Darlings.

Bebo went on to shower adulation on Bhatt’s choices of movies and mentioned, “Now I myself am a huge admirer of her choices especially because I think that is what makes an actor.” She also disclosed that it is the choices of the films that define an actor rather than the performances.

