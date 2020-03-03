Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Angrezi Medium’s Irrfan ‘fantastic actor’; Says ‘He is one of the finest performers’

Kareena Kapor Khan who plays a cop in Angrezi Medium opened up about working with Irrfan and much more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all geared up for the release of Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan in lead. Recently, the director Homi Adajania had mentioned that Kareena will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film and she is also the daughter of Dimple Kapadia in the flick. Talking about the relationship Kareena’s character shares with her mom played by Dimple, the Angrezi Medium director said that Kareena is an undercover cop and she actually changes the narrative of the film.

Speaking on working in Angrezi Medium, Bebo said to HT that she thinks this film is extra special because she had worked with all the Khans except Irrfan. When this opportunity came in, she decided to take it up, as she was not sure she would get another chance to work with him. He is one of the finest performers and such a fantastic actor. The energy that he brings in a shot, adds a lot of weightage to her performance. She has few scenes but she is confident that this character will be remembered and it will definitely be a feather in her cap. It’s such an amazing ensemble cast and she felt humbled and honoured to be a part of this team.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films, Angrezi Medium is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium and stars Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Radhika Madan. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 13th March 2020. Irrfan and Radhika play a father-daughter duo in the film.

Credits :Hindustan Times

