Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Anushka Sharma 'bravest of all' as the latter shares a PIC of cradling her baby bump

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to welcome a little angel into their lives soon. Fans and loved ones have been showering wishes on the couple since the past few days.
915864 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 02:58 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Anushka Sharma 'bravest of all' as the latter shares a PIC of cradling her baby bump
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fans are all hearts for them as the couple as they announced about the former’s pregnancy a few days back. They shared an adorable picture of Anushka’s baby bump sometime back, thereby sending everyone into a frenzy. Post that, fans, loved ones, and other members from the film fraternity have showered wishes on the couple on social media. What’s more amazing is that Anushka has shared yet another picture recently while cradling her baby bump.

The actress poses by the seaside at a beach that can be seen in the picture as she soaks up the sun. There is no denying that Anushka looks undeniably beautiful clad in a white top and blue denim lowers. She adds a caption along with the post that reads, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Numerous celebs have dropped comments in Anushka’s post.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post below:

Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all praises for Anushka and her meaningful post. While responding to the same, Bebo writes, “Bravest of them all.” Well, if there is one person who can relate to the Pari actress now, it is definitely Kareena, and we all know the reason behind the same! A few days back, the Veere Di Wedding star and Saif Ali Khan also announced that they are all set to welcome their second baby soon. Well, that calls for double celebrations!

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's comment below:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur get snapped in their Sunday best as they arrive at Karisma's residence

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 2 days ago

What does that mean

Anonymous 2 days ago

What’s the pic got to do with bravery? Maybe she should post about the brave healthcare professionals who putting life on line everyday during a pandemic. Stupid!

Anonymous 2 days ago

With all the money you have Aunty buy a dictionary. Have home help read words to you if needed.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes Anuskha sharma fought chinese soldiers on Indo china border this pout aunty is utter nonsense

Anonymous 2 days ago

Aunty go and check brave meaning Pregnant hone me kaha se aa gyi bravery Or indirectly u wanna say u r brave since u too r pregnant Kareena suffers frm some problems i guess R u mad kareena?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lmao give aunty her dose of drugs and cocaine.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sorry Rhea is in jail. HeHe

Anonymous 2 days ago

Attention seekers.. does she know the meaning of bravery....????

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kareena ko drugs nahi mile to dekho kese kese comments kr rhi hai .Hope she gets her drugs otherwise her health will detoriate

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kareena is bipolar .Who post this kind of comment.Pout aunty dawai lele jake

Anonymous 2 days ago

brave cos she goung sarhad kids paar. when she got caught out for her fake clothing line she married kholi now when she dnt get work she gets preggers. fugly

Anonymous 2 days ago

Oh we get it - brave to have done the act to get pregnant. Better check your meds.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Brave because she dared to have a baby at an "earlier" age as compared to other actresses? At least she chose her happiness & what feels right to her.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Every women want to choose their happiness but some girls are not lucky enough to have good rich husband and supporting family, they need to work really hard. Anyway may god bless her always.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Hahaha....seriously what is the feat of bravery in this???! Dumbo lady

Anonymous 3 days ago

Her wedding was sponsored by ISI agents

Anonymous 3 days ago

Kareena is secretly jealous that Anushka took away her pregnancy thunder! So now intentionally putting meaningless comments to draw people's negative comments. On a separate note, pregnancy has definitely mellowed down the otherwise arrogant Anushka. She is looking like a different person now! Her child is going to get all the luxury and spotlight in India. So lucky!

Anonymous 3 days ago

Sure. I mean first responders and people serving in the army pale in comparison to having a baby with your overrated and overpaid hubby.

Anonymous 3 days ago

She’s so dumb

Anonymous 3 days ago

Soon Depression Padukone will follow the suit like she did after Anushka's destination wedding. She is so obsessed with Anushka, Priyanka, Katrina and Kangana too.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Except Kangana! Deepika can never be interested in that Tacky Kangana. Kangana will go into actual Gutter not the bullywood or bollywood Gutter. Aur Kangana ki aadat hai har wo chiz jo use ignore kar de, use badmouth karne ki. Deepika is atleast million times better than this ungrateful Kangana. See, Kangana; Hrithik Or Ranbir toh tujhe pyar dene se rahe, tu kiun nahi gareebo ko nu*** bhejti or unke sath love making karti. Believe toh tera hai na Kangana. Gutter ki shaukeen toh tujh jaise pig hoti hai, isliye har jagah gutter dikhayi deta hai! Please, Pinkvilla post. Kangana ko pata hai jab tak dusri actors ka naam shamil na karo, toh koi use seriously nahi leta. Buhahahahaha!

Anonymous 3 days ago

DP is cunning and copycat

Anonymous 3 days ago

Since when is it brave to be pregnant? Need flash millions of people get pregnant everyday and bravery has nothing to do with it.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Agree

Anonymous 3 days ago

What’s brave in this??

Anonymous 3 days ago

Exactly!!!!haha

