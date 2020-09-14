Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Anushka Sharma 'bravest of all' as the latter shares a PIC of cradling her baby bump
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s fans are all hearts for them as the couple as they announced about the former’s pregnancy a few days back. They shared an adorable picture of Anushka’s baby bump sometime back, thereby sending everyone into a frenzy. Post that, fans, loved ones, and other members from the film fraternity have showered wishes on the couple on social media. What’s more amazing is that Anushka has shared yet another picture recently while cradling her baby bump.
The actress poses by the seaside at a beach that can be seen in the picture as she soaks up the sun. There is no denying that Anushka looks undeniably beautiful clad in a white top and blue denim lowers. She adds a caption along with the post that reads, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Numerous celebs have dropped comments in Anushka’s post.
Check out Anushka Sharma's post below:
Among them is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is all praises for Anushka and her meaningful post. While responding to the same, Bebo writes, “Bravest of them all.” Well, if there is one person who can relate to the Pari actress now, it is definitely Kareena, and we all know the reason behind the same! A few days back, the Veere Di Wedding star and Saif Ali Khan also announced that they are all set to welcome their second baby soon. Well, that calls for double celebrations!
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's comment below:
