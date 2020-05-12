Kareena Kapoor Khan calls eye shadows too mainstream as she shares a happy sun kissed photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo on social media and well, she sure does have our attention for how pretty it looks. Check out the post here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has definitely made her way through Instagram within a few weeks post her debut. We cannot have enough of the actress and her photos because she always has our attention with the unfiltered photos and her ever so charming aura, always. A lot of her Instagram photos have the likes of her little kid Taimur Ali Khan and husband , thereby proving just how much we needed her to be on the internet.

Today, the Good Newwz actress has shared a sun kissed photo on social media and while she looks as stunning as she would with some makeup o, we think this one is just as amazing with the rays of sun falling at her face. The actress wrote 'Because eye-shadow is too mainstream' as her caption as she let those natural rays of sun do the work for her. Given the ongoing lockdown, the sun and clear blue skies are somethings that we all miss often, but never too much.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo here:

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan carrying Taimur Ali Khan in her arms in these PHOTOS prove he is the happiest with her

On the work front, Kareena was gearing up for a film with , Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced. However, with the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, there is little known about the fate of films that are slated for a release this year. The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, we will also see her in 's mult-starrer, Takht.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×