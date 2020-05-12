Kareena Kapoor Khan calls eye shadows too mainstream as she shares a happy sun kissed photo
Kareena Kapoor Khan has definitely made her way through Instagram within a few weeks post her debut. We cannot have enough of the actress and her photos because she always has our attention with the unfiltered photos and her ever so charming aura, always. A lot of her Instagram photos have the likes of her little kid Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan, thereby proving just how much we needed her to be on the internet.
Today, the Good Newwz actress has shared a sun kissed photo on social media and while she looks as stunning as she would with some makeup o, we think this one is just as amazing with the rays of sun falling at her face. The actress wrote 'Because eye-shadow is too mainstream' as her caption as she let those natural rays of sun do the work for her. Given the ongoing lockdown, the sun and clear blue skies are somethings that we all miss often, but never too much.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo here:
On the work front, Kareena was gearing up for a film with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced. However, with the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, there is little known about the fate of films that are slated for a release this year. The actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, and apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, we will also see her in Karan Johar's mult-starrer, Takht.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
She looks good only when makeup on.. Otherwise looks aged, being honest
Anonymous 2 days ago
I guess siaf is gay
Anonymous 2 days ago
This is considered hot and beautiful LOL
Anonymous 2 days ago
And do you call that pretty face then think again ouch ....
Anonymous 2 days ago
Besutiful...You’re the only one with a real face who can show it without a trace of makeup.
Anonymous 2 days ago
She looks like a man, Just being honest
Anonymous 2 days ago
Are you hungry for attention Kareena because you are missing your so called paid paparazzi to take your pictures...spare us . Nobody is interested in your sun kissed photos ok.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Just fair skin but manly features ...
Anonymous 3 days ago
She looks so prett I think she is looking prettier as she is aging Awesome Bebo!!!