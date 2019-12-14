Kareena Kapoor Khan calls her comparison with young actors ‘wrong’; Says ‘I'm not a part of this generation’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy promoting Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. In a recent interview, Kareena shared what she feels about being compared to young actors.

For almost two decades, if there is a diva who has entertained audiences with her stellar acting performances on the big screen, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The gorgeous star of films like Chameli, Heroine, Veere Di Wedding and the upcoming flick, Good Newwz has always managed to leave an impression with each of her roles. Now, as she takes on Good Newwz, Kareena opened up about her comparisons to the young millennial stars. Kareena’s film choices are often compared to young stars of the current lot.

In an interview with reporters, the star of Good Newwz opened up about the same. Kareena mentioned that she feels her comparison to young stars is wrong as she has worked in the industry for two decades. Also, the diva mentioned that she doesn’t belong to this generation of actors and is neither a part of a race. Kareena even added that be it Veere Di Wedding or others, her film choices have evolved over the years and have always been a little more millennial and contemporary.

Kareena mentioned that it is because of her contemporary choices that she gets compared to young actors, Kareena said, “That's why after twenty years, one can still work, still be compared to the younger generation. I wonder why do they do that because I'm not a part of this generation, or this race. But people always compare me with someone and I'm like 'but why?' That's wrong. I have spent two decades in the industry, I'm doing my own thing, happy in my own space, and I am content in whatever that's happening."

Meanwhile, the diva has been joining Akshay, Diljit and Kiara for Good Newwz promotions and her style is setting some major fashion goals for the youth. From donning a gorgeous ‘Bebo’ print saree to slaying in a paint suit, Kareena proves she isn’t just a talented actor but also a fashionista. In Good Newwz, she will be reuniting on screen with Akshay after a long time and has been excited about the same. Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. It releases on December 27, 2019.

Credits :PTI

