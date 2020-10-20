Kareena Kapoor Khan calls husband a 'brave' actor and reveals why there will never be another Saif Ali Khan

In a recent chat, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on why she thinks there would never be another Saif Ali Khan. Read on to know why,

Kareena Kapoor Khan and are not the quintessential social media couple since the actor stays away from it, but despite that, they are one of the most talked about jodis. Thanks to their film projects and son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena and Saif invariably find themselves in the spotlight. In a recent chat with Deccan Chronicle, Kareena opened up on why she thinks there would never be another Saif.

The actress called her husband a 'brave actor' for the choices he has made in the last few years. From films to web shows, Saif definitely has re-invented himself. Speaking to the portal, Kareena said, "Saif is a brave actor. There will be hundreds of superstars but never another Saif. He thinks differently, his choices are different. After 25 years of working in commercial films, Saif has turned it around with Sacred Games. It started the trend and put India on a global platform."

If asked whether she would be interested on taking up OTT projects considering her sister Karisma Kapoor and hubby Saif have already done so, she said, "I have not got anything like that and I would not be interested now.”

Kareena, who is currently expecting her second child with Saif, recently wrapped the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. Sh also shared a photo from the sets with and delighted her fans. The film, the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Grump, is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Deccan Chronicle

