Kareena Kapoor Khan calls infamous ‘catfight’ with Priyanka Chopra ‘rubbish’: 'I was like, what is going on?'

The two leading ladies of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in the 2004 film Aitraaz with Akshay Kumar. However, for far too long there had been reports and rumors about a cold war and rivalry between them. In fact, back in the early 2000s it was, there were also rumors of a ‘catfight’ between them in Antwerp while they were traveling for a concert. However, now Kareena Kapoor Khan has addressed the infamous catfight, and when asked if it was true, she said that it was all rubbish.

Kareena Kapoor Khan addresses rumors of infamous ‘catfight’ with Priyanka Chopra

In an interview with Mid Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about actresses being pitted against one another and the catfights that were reported back in the ‘90s and early 2000s. Replying to this, she said, “Oh God! The ’90s were full of it, the ’90s started, and in 2000, everyone was having a catfight. Kuch bhi bol do and catfight. (Say anything, and it is reported as a catfight).” She then added that today, such things aren’t heard so much. While she agreed that it must be happening as a thought, things are much more chilled out now.

When asked if the infamous catfight that was reported between her and Priyanka Chopra in Antwerp was true, Bebo said, “No, no, no, all rubbish. I was like, what is going on? But I think maybe we all had that energy- you know, some sort of thing where we were all wanting to just prove ourselves." When asked if it was about competing fiercely, she admitted that it was about wanting ‘to be the best’. “But I don’t think that attitude lasted, and you kind of learn through that,” said Kareena.

Kareena, while speaking about her 20s, said that back then, there was a ‘zest’ and that one is constantly rushing and wanting to be the best. However, now she is very chill. She added that when she entered her thirties she felt a lot more relaxed. “Maybe I had found a relationship, so you kind of balance your energies out. I think that also helped,” said Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Jaane Jaan. She will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller, The Buckingham Murders, and The Crew co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in The Heads Of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

