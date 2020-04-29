Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Irrfan Khan an electrifying actor, lauds his wife for being a true soldier

Kareena Kapoor Khan has some kind words to say for Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan and his wife. Read on to know what did she say.

Irrfan Khan’s demise has left the entire country in shock and actors across the entertainment industry have been mourning his loss, sending out their condolences to him. Irrfan has admitted to the hospital yesterday and today morning, the news about his untimely demise hit the nation. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took to social media to give away the news about his death and it has left all of us remembering him with heavy hearts.

Actors, directors and everyone who has or hasn't worked with him has paid their condolences to the actor. Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium which co-starred the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. In a conversation with a portal, Kareena spoke about the actor, her dream to work with him, and more. She said how it was on her bucket list to work with him after she saw him in Maqbool.

Kareena further added how she felt that she had to share the frame with the electrifying actor that he is and how is persona is incomparable once the camera is on. She said how she had the pleasure of spending time with him as well as his wife during the shoot and how even she was so humble and had a smile she will never forget despite everything that they were going through. She went on to call her a true soldier. She adds further how her heart swells for her and said that life can be cruel and we know the ultimate truth that we all will go one day. She said how Irrfan is at peace and his films will forever warm our hearts. She concluded by simply thanking him for the work in all her humility.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan passes away: Ranveer Singh pays his condolences with a heartwarming photo

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Filmfare

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×