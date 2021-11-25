Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Jeh’s meal times the messiest thing; Reveals what makes her the ‘most fabulous mom’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is always making headlines either for her fashion game, her upcoming projects or especially her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. We all have seen Tim’s childhood and what a lovely kid he is growing up to be. Now all eyes are on his younger brother Jeh. The tiny tot was born just a few months ago and the star couple has recently started revealing a lot of things about him. In a recent interview when Bebo was asked about the messiest thing in childcare, she opened her heart out about Jeh’s mealtimes and how that is the messiest.

In an interview with Tweak India, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the messiest thing in childcare, the actress made a face and then with a smile revealed, “I think mealtimes are the messiest things. My toddler has started eating now and it's like food is all over his hair till his toes when we have to feed him. He is really hyper when he is eating.” When Kareena was asked about her guilty pleasure, with a big smile on her face she said, “Right now I'm up north, I'm loving the winter. So, right now it's sarso ka saag and makke ki roti. I'm a Punjabi. That’s what it is. I'm on no diet. I'm doing my yoga, I'm doing everything, everything is about fitness but there is actually nothing more fitter than eating sarso ka saag and makke ki roti. I think with that you’re strong, you are healthy and it gives me the power to be the most fabulous mom ever.”

Talking about her work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks.

