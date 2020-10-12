Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Kunal Kemmu's hilarious video on Mumbai power cut 'best post on the internet today'

Actor Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to drop a hilarious video of himself expressing two different reactions to power cuts after Mumbai experienced power outage on Monday. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan was left in splits and rooted for his video.

Monday began on a note of power outage for Mumbai as many areas experienced blackout in the city. Due to the same, several public utility services came to a halt including the local trains and businesses. Amid this, Kunal Kemmu shared a hilarious video on the Mumbai power cut and left everyone in splits. Not just this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her take on Kunal's hilarious meme video on the power outage in Mumbai and shared the same on her social media handle.

Kunal shared a video in which he shared two different reactions to the power outage in the country. In one, we could see Kunal reacting normally while in another part of the video, he showcased how Mumbai people would react to a power cut. The hilarious take by Kunal evoked a hilarious reaction from Kareena too. She took to her Instagram story and shared Kunal's video. Not just this, she rooted for it to be one of the best things on the internet.

Kareena wrote, "Best post on the internet today." Soon, several other celebs like Amrita Arora, Raghav Juyal, Rannvijay Singha and more reacted to the post shared by Kunal on the power cut.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to Kunal's post:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood actors reacted to the power cut in Mumbai by taking to Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and more shared their opinions on twitter regarding the power outage in Mumbai. However, among the several posts shared by celebs, Kunal's post on Mumbai’s power cut left the internet as well Kareena Kapoor Khan in splits.

Also Read|Between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who was a better student? Dad Randhir Kapoor spills the beans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×