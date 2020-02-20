Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Laal Singh Chaddha as Aamir Khan and her ‘best work’; Says ‘People will be proud’

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her upcoming film with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha. Since the first look has been shared, it’s the first time Kareena spoke about the film and called it Aamir and her best work.

Just last week on Valentine’s Day, shared Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first look from Laal Singh Chaddha and floored us all. Clad in an ethnic look with a bindi, Kareena’s eyes were filled with love for Laal as she hugged him on the poster. Since the first look reveal, Kareena hasn’t spoken about Laal Singh Chaddha much as the shooting of Aamir’s film is going on and often, she is snapped while heading to Chandigarh for the shoot of the Tom Hanks starrer’s adaptation.

However, in a recent chat with Anupama Chopra, Kareena spoke about Laal Singh Chaddha at length and also went on to call it her and Aamir’s best work to date. She mentioned that she thinks no one could have adapted such a great film in a way that Aamir did and hence, Kareena even called Aamir a ‘genius.’ Talking about the film, she mentioned that it’s a different sort of role and Aamir is fantastic in the film. After the first look of Aamir was released as a Sikh, fans went crazy and looked forward to the Christmas 2020 release.

Talking about it, Kareena said, “I think it will be fantastic. It's gonna be, if i may say so and I hope he doesn’t kill me, Aamir’s best work and mine. It’s just such a different part and it’s just amazing. I think he is a genius. The way he does it and no one else could do this. It is such a great film itself and to remake that and the way they have adapted it, there is still a long way to go. I think people are going to be proud.”

Well, surely since the time the film was announced on Aamir’s birthday, fans have been intrigued to know how Mr Perfectionist adapts the 1994 Tom Hanks starrer classic in the Indian scenario. Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot in several locations and recently, Aamir was snapped in New Delhi while sporting a clean-shaven look for the film. As per reports, Aamir will be seen sporting several looks and some of those even were leaked on social media. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena opposite Aamir and hence, the excitement among fans is at its peak. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

