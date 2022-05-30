Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Laal Singh Chaddha 'most special'; Reveals son Jeh was also a part of the film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to entertain her audience yet again with the highly-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in the lead. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film, Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar. On Sunday, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer during the finale of IPL 2022 and netizens have been showering praises ever since. The Jab We Met actress also shared the trailer on her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note along with it and revealed that her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan was also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha.

The Veere Di Wedding star captioned it: "A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy) Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever. Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha." For the uninitiated, Kareena was pregnant with her second child during the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, and he was born on February 21 last year.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post HERE:

Kareena and Aamir will be reuniting on-screen after 13 years. They were last seen together in the hit 2009 film, 3 Idiots. Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the American comedy-drama Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hank. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11.

Apart from this, Kareena is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X for Netflix. The Udta Punjab actress will also make her production debut in an as-yet-untitled thriller.

