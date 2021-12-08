Kareena Kapoor Khan calls mom in law Sharmila Tagore ‘iconic’ & wishes on her birthday with THIS throwback pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a star and always stays active on social media. The actress keeps posting her stunning pictures and videos on her Instagram handle and shares important updates with her fans and followers. Well, Bebo was out partying with her girl gang last night and looked gorgeous in black. Today she has taken to her Instagram stories to wish her beautiful mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday.

It is Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. But one of the most special wishes has dropped in from her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. She took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback picture of Sharmila Tagore. It is a black and white picture where Shamila looks gorgeous in her retro look. The iconic bun, winged eyeliner, perfect thin eyebrows added to her beauty. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mother in law….Iconic.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. This is an official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film was announced to release on Valentine's Day 2022, but will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022.

It also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha is backed by Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan Productions. The film was shot in various locations including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Turkey. It is directed by Advait Chandan.

