Kareena Kapoor Khan calls mother Babita ‘backbone of Karisma Kapoor’s career’, compares her to ‘lioness’

It is a well-known fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan has repeatedly acknowledged her mother, Babita, for shaping her and her sister Karisma Kapoor into the remarkable women they have become. In a recent interview, Kareena shared further revelations about the significant influence Babita had on both their personal and professional lives. Bebo explained how Babita played a crucial role in Karisma's early journey as a Bollywood star, and she credited Babita for making certain sacrifices that paved the way for their success.

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets her confidence and independence from mother Babita

The Ra One actress told Mid Day, “I think I get my confidence and my independence from my mother. She was such a backbone of Karisma’s career, taking her down south, getting her that film, doing all of that. So, I saw my mother in a different light. She has been like a lioness with her cubs.” Further, Kareena also thanked her father Randhir Kapoor for always motivating them to do their best. She said, “My father is still very, very open, cosmopolitan, and I also have to give him credit that he has also encouraged me and my sister.”

Saif refers to the trio of Kareena, Karisma and Babita as the 'Holy Trinity'

Kareena believes that having three women residing under one roof can lead to remarkable achievements. She further revealed how Saif has a special name for them. “Saif says, you all are the Holy Trinity, my mom, me, and Karisma. Three women under one roof, we can do anything, women can do anything, and I think that’s what she did. She took on the world, she pushed Karisma’s career,” added the Jab We Met star.

About Jaane Jaan

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been receiving high praise for her recent OTT release, Jaane Jaan. The film, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles, is a crime thriller based on Keigo Higashino's novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. It revolves around a single mother and her daughter, whose lives are profoundly affected after a crime. Looking ahead, the Singham 2 star is preparing for her next project, a women-centric film titled The Crew..

