Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Poo’s role in K3G 'Over the top’; Says ‘It was a difficult character to play’

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000, two decades back and since her debut, Kareena has done a variety of roles. From Chameli, Jab We Met, Tashan to Heroine and other films, Kareena has amply proved that she knows her craft well and she is here to stay in the business for as long as we can imagine. Well, Kareena’s journey from becoming Kareena to Poo to Bebo was not a cake walk and during a recent interview, when this Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress was asked about essaying the role of Poo, one of her most iconic roles, in ’s film, Kareena said that if was indeed a difficult character to play.

Calling the role of Poo ‘Over the top’, Kareena said that it wasn’t an easy task to be that over the top kind of character and be so convincing at the same time. As an actor, the easiest emotion is to cry but to make people laugh is difficult and Bebo feels to be OTT yet lovable is not an easy feat to achieve. “I think the easiest thing is to cry and be emotional but to make people laugh and to kind of, you know, being a mainstream actor and play a character that has to be so over the top but so lovable is I think very difficult,” shared Bebo.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring , Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, and next, she will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium

Credits :NDTV

