Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Taimur a 'model' as Arjun Kapoor shares his PHOTO and asks her to 'guess who'

Recently, Arjun Kapoor dropped a photo of Taimur Ali Khan on social media tagged Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor asked the soon-to-be-mom who was in the photo and well, Kareena had a perfect reply to it.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan returned yesterday from Dharamshala with son Taimur Ali Khan and husband after spending a good time in the hills. Even was with them on this trip as he and Saif were shooting in Dharamshala and Palampur for Bhoot Police. When they were spending time together, Arjun turned photographer for little Taimur and a glimpse of his skills were seen in a photo that Kareena had shared on her Instagram handle. And now, Arjun shared yet another photo of Taimur and had an interesting questioning for mom Kareena.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun shared a photo in which we could see only little Taimur's back in a grey sweater. Sharing it, Arjun tagged Kareena and asked, 'Guess Who?' Well, reposting it on her Instagram story, Kareena had a quirky reply to Arjun that left fans completely stumped. Kareena did identify Taimur in the photo. However, she replied in her sassy manner to Arjun and wrote, "A @ralphlauren model.' The cute exchange between the Ki & Ka co-stars surely left the internet in splits.

Meanwhile, earlier, the photo clicked by Arjun of little Taimur featured him holding a french fry in his hand. The cute photo left mommy Kareena gushing over her munchkin and she even credited Arjun for the photo when she shared it on her Instagram handle.

Take a look at Kareena and Arjun's banter:

Last evening, Kareena, Saif and Taimur returned to Mumbai. They were clicked returning from Palampur at the private airport. The actress had jetted off to Dharamshala last month to spend time with Saif while he was shooting for his film. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif and the soon-to-be mom keeps sharing her photos on her Instagram handle with fans. On the work front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . It will be released on Christmas 2021.

