Kareena Kapoor Khan can’t stop staring at her baby boy in THIS stunning monochrome photo

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan has been lighting up the internet ever since she became a mommy again. The actress is currently enjoying her motherhood phase and has been spending time at home with her newborn. Bebo often gives us a glimpse of her happy moments with her baby boy via pictures on social media. Earlier, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Jab We Met star had posted a priceless photo where she was seen holding her newborn baby in her arms. Today, Kareena has shared a beautiful shot that shows she is in love with her newborn son.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bebo posted a black and white photo of herself wherein she can be seen lying on a bed. In the picture, the actress is seen gazing at her baby boy while she poses for the candid click. Though her little munchkin is not seen in the pic, her caption says it all. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Can't stop staring... at him.” The gorgeous click has left everyone in awe of the actress. As soon as she posted the photo, love started pouring in from all the corners. While one user commented, “We can’t stop staring at you,” another said, “MashAllah.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Kareena welcomed her second bundle of joy on February 21, 2021. Bebo and also issued a statement thanking everyone for their love and support. The statement read as “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

