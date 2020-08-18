  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop smiling as she is caught on camera while rehearsing in a rare throwback VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to embrace motherhood once again. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback video of the gorgeous diva that is hard to miss.
5416 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop smiling as she is caught on camera while rehearsing in a rare throwback VIDEO Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop smiling as she is caught on camera while rehearsing in a rare throwback VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered one of the most quintessential divas of the Bollywood film industry. The actress enjoys a huge fan following right from the time when she set her foot forward into the world of Showbiz. She has recently completed 20 years in B-town much to the excitement of her fans. Bebo has showcased her acting prowess in every single movie she has featured till date. The best part is that most of them have been declared hits.

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback video of the stunning diva that is unmissable. Kareena is rehearsing for one of her songs on the sets of a movie when she suddenly realizes about being recorded on camera. The actress seems shocked but cracks a sweet smile moments later while putting her hand on her face. She looks gorgeous in an embellished pink outfit and wears matching golden jewellery as can be seen in the video.

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HOW CAN ONE NOT ADORE THIS CUTIE? 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub. (kareenafc) on

And now, there is some good news for all the die-hard Bebo fans. The actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. That means little Taimur will be a big brother soon! A day back, Bebo and Saif celebrated the latter’s 50th birthday at home. She has given glimpses of the celebrations on social media much to the excitement of fans. On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.

Also Read: PHOTO: Karisma Kapoor joins Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan in his quarantine birthday celebration

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement