Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop smiling as she is caught on camera while rehearsing in a rare throwback VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to embrace motherhood once again. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback video of the gorgeous diva that is hard to miss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered one of the most quintessential divas of the Bollywood film industry. The actress enjoys a huge fan following right from the time when she set her foot forward into the world of Showbiz. She has recently completed 20 years in B-town much to the excitement of her fans. Bebo has showcased her acting prowess in every single movie she has featured till date. The best part is that most of them have been declared hits.

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback video of the stunning diva that is unmissable. Kareena is rehearsing for one of her songs on the sets of a movie when she suddenly realizes about being recorded on camera. The actress seems shocked but cracks a sweet smile moments later while putting her hand on her face. She looks gorgeous in an embellished pink outfit and wears matching golden jewellery as can be seen in the video.

Check it out below:

And now, there is some good news for all the die-hard Bebo fans. The actress and her husband are all set to welcome their second child. That means little Taimur will be a big brother soon! A day back, Bebo and Saif celebrated the latter’s 50th birthday at home. She has given glimpses of the celebrations on social media much to the excitement of fans. On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring .

Also Read: PHOTO: Karisma Kapoor joins Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan in his quarantine birthday celebration

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×