Kareena Kapoor Khan carrying Taimur Ali Khan in her arms in these PHOTOS prove he is the happiest with her

Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is every bit adorable and these photos have definitely won our hearts. Check them out here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and 's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most adorable star kids ever and while we cannot get enough of him, we do miss seeing him on his walks outside during the evening. None the less, netizens are keeping up with their regular dose of TimTim with some throwback photos and that is when something seems to have caught our attention. Tiny to Taimur feels the happiest when in mommy Kareena's arms.

We came across some throwback photos of Kareena Kapoor carrying Taimur in her arms on various occasions and as can be seen, he is definitely happy while with her, and rightly so. The first photo has him wearing green pants with an orange t-shirt while mommy is flaunting her sunglasses as they head out during the day, as it can be seen. Taimur's eyes, however, seem to be glued a something or someone and we wonder what is it that he is looking at.

The next two photos are of Kareena holding on to Taimur's hand to make him wave out, probably at the paps and it was soon enough that he learned to greet them on his own. There have been multiple occasions when Taimur has said hi or thanked them for the photos, but there have also been instances f the kid getting a little cranky. None the less, these photos are of a very young Taimur and they are definitely making us gush over him.

Now the fourth picture is one of our favourites because of how Taimur looks stylish and Bebo, stunning as usual. Taimur has taken on a pair of denims and a striped shirt while Bebo has donned an all-black look with sunglasses. This one is from the airport, and well, this photo is just another of those instances when Kareena took him along because he has always traveled with her from a very young age. Now the next photo has a prim and proper Taimur looking at the camera while mommy walks away with him with her back towards the camera. Both Taimur and Kareena are twinning in this photo and well, it is as cute as ever.

The following two photos have Taimur calling the paps probably because he does that often. He is twinning with his mommy in orange with this one and has all the grown hair, making him look cuter than he already is. His curled up hair makes it look like he just got up from a nap because they look messy and but cute, just as usual. This looks like from one of the duo's outing in the city because Saif is nowhere to be seen.

The last photo here is of a grown-up Taimur where mommy Kareena is holding him in his arms and while Kareena seems to be smiling for the paps, Taimur sure doesn't quite seem to be in the mood to do so, and well, it is what it is given he is just a kid after all. None the less, this is quite the throwback to his photos and we are definitely gushing over them because why not?

Check out Taimur Ali Khan's photos with Kareena Kapoor Khan here:

Meanwhile, Kareena, Taimur, and Saif are spending time at home, trying to make the most of this time. In fact, it was a couple of days ago that Kareena shared a photo of Saif giving a haircut to Taimur and we are definitely waiting to see his new look, if there is one, because never enough of this cutay, isn't it? Kareena keeps sharing photos of Taimur and Saif time and again, and one of the photos that did catch our attention was photos of Saif and Tim Tim painting the walls, something we bet is as fun as it gets.

None the less, these photos are just enough for now and we can't wait to see more coming our way, thanks to Kareena's debut on Instagram.

