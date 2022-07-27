Kareena Kapoor Khan casts her magic spell in a black pantsuit, hints at heading to Koffee With Karan 7; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She shares a great bond with Karan Johar and there is no denying this fact. So how can Karan not invite Bebo to Koffee With Karan when he has come up with a new season? Well, it looks like Kareena is all geared up to shoot for an episode of Koffee With Karan as she put up pictures of her in a black pantsuit giving out lady boss vibes.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed in a black bralette that she paired with black trousers and a black blazer. Bebo left her hair open and it was even curled. With minimal makeup and funky nail paint, the diva looked ready to cast her magic spell on all her fans. Sharing these pictures Kareena wrote, “I like my Koffee black”. From this caption, it appears that Laal Singh Chaddha is hinting at her appearance at the Koffee With Karan 7.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Talking about Koffee With Karan 7 we will get to see the Liger pair Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda on the couch in the 4th episode. The promo has just been released and it looks every bit exciting.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will also be seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

