Kareena Kapoor Khan casts a spell in a cut-out top and pleated skirt; Fan says 'Oh my Mama'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashionista. She knows how to make heads turn and every time she steps out, her impeccable fashion sense wins hearts on the internet. Her pictures do not take time in going viral. Even the casual looks of the actress are the talk of the town. Today, the 3 idiots actress once again made waves with her effortless style. She was seen wearing a bright yellow top with a pleated skirt. Fans are gushing over her latest look.

The actress is wearing a cut-out top and multi-colored below the knee-length pleated skirt. To complete the look, Kareena went for minimalistic makeup with smokey eyes. Her hair is styled in semi wavy style and applied a nude colour lipstick. Not to miss is her lavender colour nail paint with a diamond statement ring on her fingers. The actress is surely looking gorgeous and it is hard to remove eyes from her. This is from her recent photoshoot.

As soon as the pictures went viral on social media, fans started dropping comments. One of the fans wrote, “OH MY MAMA.” Another wrote, “my queen bollywod.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. This is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. On Tuesday, she was seen celebrating her younger son Jeh’s first birthday. Many celebrities were seen at the party along with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Soha and Saba.

