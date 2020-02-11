Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her makeup artist’s birthday on the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha; WATCH

Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Karan Johar’s Takht

After celebrating Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to Chandigarh to resume the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Now yesterday, a photo from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha went viral on social media wherein Kareena, along with her team was seen braving the cold as they switched on the heater to warm up before the shooting inside a tent.

And today, another video of Kareena Kapoor Khan has gone viral on social media wherein she is seen celebrating her make-up artist, Pompy Hans’ birthday on the sets and in the said video, we can see Kareena clapping and cheering for Pompy as he cuts the cake and later, Kareena goes yum after she is fed the yummy birthday cake. A few weeks back, several pictures of Aamir had emerged online wherein he was surrounded by his Himachali fans. In the film, Aamir plays the titular character and the film is the Hindi remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in lead role.

For all those who don’t know, Kareena Kapoor Khan had auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha and in an interview, Bebo had said she wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. “He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s science to that decision,” shared Bebo. Besides Lal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and ’s Takht starring , , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor.

