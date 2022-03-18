Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Holi by ‘taking a dip in shades of blue’; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently having a whale of a time in the Maldives. Last weekend, the actress, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor, and their kids jetted off to a family vacation in the island country. Ever since then, she has been treating her fans on social media to glimpses of her fun time there. And now, a few moments back, Kareena took to her Instagram stories yet again and gave a little sneak-peek into how she is celebrating Holi 2022.

In the picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, she can be seen enjoying her time in an infinity pool. Donning beachwear, the actress seems to be enjoying the beautiful weather, soothing blue waters, and the calm scene around her. Sharing this picture, Kareena aptly wrote, “Taking a dip in shades of blue this Holi (wink face emoji, mermaid emoji, blue heart emoji)”.

Earlier today, Kareena had shared an adorable picture on the ‘gram with her younger son Jeh. In the photo, the mother-and-son duo could be seen enjoying some quality time together on the beach. While Kareena, donned in black beachwear, was seen building a sandcastle, little baby Jeh looked on, quite amused and intrigued. In the caption, Kareena wrote, “On Holi, we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at how Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating Holi:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Kareena surprised fans and announced her next film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The actress will be seen making her digital debut in Sujoy Ghosh's directorial based on a book, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It will stream on Netflix. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

