Kareena Kapoor Khan channels her inner child as she enjoys delicious desserts in a throwback VIDEO

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to grab attention with her killer expressions. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback video of the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a huge fan base not only because of her acting prowess in movies but also her utter beauty, style, grace, and perfection. The stunning diva has completed two decades in the film industry but still continues to rule millions of hearts. A few months ago, the Laal Singh Chaddha star joined Instagram much to the excitement of her fans. Bebo now loves to keep her fans posted with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life.

However, the video that we will be talking about today is an unseen one that surely deserves your attention. Bebo is seen chilling with her team at midnight in this rare throwback video. The actress is also seen indulging in her guilty pleasure as she gorges on some delicious dessert along with the others. And once again, Kareena’s expressions are unmissable here as she happily enjoys some quality time with her team. She is seen comfortably seated on a bed wearing a black hoodie and white pajamas.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan last featured in the movie Angrezi Medium that released into the theatres earlier this year. It also featured late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The actress will be collaborating with for Laal Singh Chaddha that is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. She has wrapped up her shooting schedule for the same. For the unversed, the actress is all set to embrace motherhood again.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan sends birthday love to Shah Rukh Khan: You're the warmest, most gracious superstar we have

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×